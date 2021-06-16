BCCI forms panel to look into functioning of JKCA

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) An existing committee that has been overseeing the affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) has constituted a sub-panel, including former Ranji Trophy player Mithun Manhas, to manage the day-to-day functioning of the association, the Indian cricket board announced on Wednesday.

The other members of the three-man committee are Anil Gupta and Sunil Sethi. "Further, Majid Dar will look into the development of cricket at Srinagar and will report to the sub-committee members," said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) statement.

"The sub-committee will look into day-to-day functioning of the JKCA and shall at all times work under the supervision and control of the committee."

Earlier, in compliance with a judgment of a division bench of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar, dated March 23, the BCCI had formed a committee to oversee the affairs of the JKCA.

The committee comprised BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal, and vice-president Rajeev Shukla. This committee has now formed the sub-committee.

The JKCA has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for several years. There have been a couple of cases of financial irregularities and cases have been filed in various courts in Jammu and Kashmir.

There have also been questions over selections and omissions of certain players in the various teams of Jammu and Kashmir.

--IANS

qma/akm