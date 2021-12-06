BCCI in search of marketing, commercial general manager

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday called upon interested candidates to apply for the position of general manager, marketing and commercial. The position will be based at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

The BCCI tweeted about their requirement, saying the candidate should have successfully cleared a post-graduate program, preferably an MBA, and should have a minimum of 15 years of experience, with at least 3 years as head of marketing of a reputed company.