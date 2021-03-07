BCCI invites bids for construction services at NCA

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited bids for turnkey design build construction services for the upcoming campus of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru, through a tender process.

"As a part of the tendering process, the winning bidder will be awarded the contract for providing the turnkey design build construction services for the upcoming National Cricket Academy," said the BCCI.