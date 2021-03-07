BCCI invites bids for Turnkey Design Build Construction Services for upcoming NCA campus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday invited bids for the Turnkey Design Build Construction Services for the upcoming campus of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) at Bengaluru, through a tender process.



"As a part of the tendering process, the winning bidder will be awarded the contract for providing the turnkey design-build construction services for the upcoming National Cricket Academy," BCCI said in a statement.

"The Request for Proposal (RFP) document is available from March 5, 2021. The tender document will remain for purchase till March 20, 2021," it added.

Team India on Saturday roared into the final of the inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) following an emphatic 3-1 series win over England.

Virat Kohli's men, who defeated England in the fourth and final Test by an innings and 25 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, will now face New Zealand in the WTC final slated to be played from June 18 to 22, with June 23 as the reserve day at the iconic Lord's Stadium in London.

India finished as the number one team with 72.2 percentage points in the WTC points table, the factor that determined the final placings rather than total points won, following a change to the points system owing to the Covid-19 disruption.

The Black Caps were the first team to ensure a place in the final with 70 percentage points. Australia finished third with 69.2 percentage points while England ended with 61.4 percentage points at the fourth position. (ANI)

