BCCI match referee Mohapatra dies of Covid

Mohapatra's death comes a couple of days after another Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) match referee Rajendra Jadeja, also a former Saurashtra Ranji team captain, succumbed to Covid-19 at 65.

Bhubaneswar, May 19 (IANS) Former Odisha cricket captain and match referee Prasanta Mohapatra died on Wednesday at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS-Bhubaneswar) here. He was 47.

"Mr. Prasanta Mohapatra (Ex-Ranji Trophy Cricket & BCCI Match Referee) breathed his last today early morning at Bhubaneswar. On his sad and untimely demise the OCA expresses its deepest condolence. Our thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family," tweeted Odisha Cricket Association on Wednesday.

Mohapatra, a right-handed batsman, played 45 first-class matches (2196 runs with five centuries) and 17 domestic one-dayers from 1990-91 to 2002-03.

He officiated in over 40 domestic matches.

His father, sculptor Raghunath Mohapatra had died nine days ago.

AIIMS superintendent Sachidananda Mohanty told media, "While Raghunath Mohapatra passed away on May 9, his

two sons were undergoing treatment. Although Prasanta later tested negative, his condition suddenly deteriorated last night and despite the best efforts of the doctors, he lost the battle at 7.51 am today. The condition of Jasobant is critical."

