BCCI partners with AIR to provide live commentary for matches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced a two-year radio rights arrangement with the All India Radio (AIR), which will provide live commentary, in an attempt to increase the coverage of Indian cricket matches.



The two-year-long deal has begun today and will last on August 31, 2021.

"This initiative will offer millions of listeners across India the opportunity to follow their favourite sport via live radio commentary," the BCCI said in a statement.

BCCI has said that the audio commentary on AIR will begin from India's first match against South Africa, to be played on September 15.

Apart from international matches, AIR will also provide coverage for Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Deodhar Trophy, Women's Challenger Series, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy league, and Irani Cup (Men). (ANI)

