BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments due to COVID-19

Apart from Ranji Trophy, Col CK Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women's T20 League were also postponed. The Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women's T20 League was scheduled to commence in February.

Mumbai, Jan 4 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy and other domestic tournaments for the 2021-22 season due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

The BCCI said that it took the decision keeping in mind the safety of the players, support staff, match officials, and other participants involved.

"BCCI does not want to compromise the safety of the players, support staff, match officials, and other participants involved and hence, has decided to put the three tournaments on hold till further notice. The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly," the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

"BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials, and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season," it added.

Earlier, the BCCI had also postponed the Under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy, which was scheduled to begin in January 2022, due to the same reason.

--IANS

