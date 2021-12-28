BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tests COVID-positive, admitted to hospital

According to reports, Ganguly had mild fever on Sunday (December 26), and got the positive report on Monday evening (December 27).

Kolkata, Dec 28 (IANS) Former India skipper and the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19 and admitted to a Kolkata hospital.

Ganguly, who had undergone treatment for a heart condition earlier this year, was admitted to Woodlands Hospital soon after his COVID-positive report came in.

Family sources were quoted as saying that the hospitalisation was a precautionary measure and there was no cause for alarm. The 49-year-old cricketer-turned-administrator was advised not to isolate at home by medical experts because of his pre-existing heart condition.

Ganguly is fully vaccinated against Covid-19. His brother Snehasish Ganguly had also tested COVID-positive earlier this year.

The stylish left-handed batter had twice been admitted to hospital in January this year after complaining of chest discomfort. He later underwent two angioplasty procedures.

--IANS

akm/