BCCI to get new office bearers at 3 pm on October 23

While the BCCI elections will be held on October 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the results will be declared at 3 p.m.

As per the notice, accessed by IANS, the posts for which the BCCI elections will be held include office bearers of the BCCI, one member of the Apex Council and two members of the Governing Council.

The call for members to file applications to nominate their representatives is September 26 while the deadline for the same is 3 p.m. on October 4. The release of draft electoral roll will take place on October 4 at 5 p.m., while submission of objections to names in the draft electoral roll will happen from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on October 5 and 7.

The examination of objections and decisions thereon will be conducted on October 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (if necessary). The release of the final electoral roll and call to file nomination applications for candidates contesting BCCI elections will be done on October 10 at 5 p.m. The window to file nomination applications in person is October 11, 12 and 14 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The scrutiny of the same will be done on October 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The announcement of the list of validly nominated candidates will be made on the same day at 5 p.m. Withdrawal of nomination in person can be done on October 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The announcement of the list of contesting candidates will be made on October 16 at 5 p.m.