B'desh bowler Shoriful reprimanded for breaching ICC Code of Conduct

Shoriful was found to have breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match."

Dubai, Aug 8 (IANS) Bangladesh fast bowler Shoriful Islam has been given an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third T20I against Australia in Dhaka, which the hosts won by 10 runs on Friday.

In addition, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Shoriful, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

"The incident occurred in the 18th over of Australia's innings. Shoriful, after dismissing Mitchell Marsh, celebrated excessively in close proximity to the batter, which could have provoked an aggressive response from Marsh," ICC said in a statement late on Saturday.

"Shoriful admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Neeyamur Rashid of the Emirates ICC International Panel of Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing."

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Saikat and Gazi Sohel, third umpire Masudur Rahman and fourth official Tanvir Ahmed levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.

--IANS

akm/