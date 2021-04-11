B'desh Women Emerging all set for series sweep vs SA

Sylhet (Bangladesh), April 11 (IANS) An unbeaten century by skipper Nigar Sultana (101 not out) and useful contributions from Murshida Khatun (41) and Shobhana Mostary (45) helped Bangladesh Women Emerging notch up a 110-run win over South Africa Emerging players in the fourth one-dayer on Sunday.

Bangladesh Women Emerging have won all the four one-dayers in the five-match series by a big margin and will look to make a clean sweep when the final tie is held at the same venue on April 13.

Thanks to Nigar Sultana's century, embellished with eight boundaries and a six, the home team amassed 236 for 4 in the allotted 50 overs and then bundled out SA Emerging players for 126 in 46.5 overs with Fahima Khatun doing the maximum damage, taking four wickets.

Fahima, who has played 14 women's One-day Internationals, gave away only 29 runs in 9.5 overs and got rid of dangerous middle-order SA Emerging player Faye Tunnicliffe, Leah Jones, wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta and tail-ender Jane Winster cheaply. Anneke Bosch, though, compiled a workman-like 63 off 81 deliveries to emerge as the highest run-getter for the visitors.

Brief scores: Bangladesh Women Emerging 236/4 in 50 overs (Nigar Sultana 101 not out, Shobhana Mostary 45, Murshida Khatun 41) beat South Africa Emerging 126 in 46.5 overs (Anneka Bosch 63; Salma Khatun 2/19, Fahima Khatun 4/29) by 110 runs.

--IANS

