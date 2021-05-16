'Be very scared': Ashwin urges people to adhere to COVID-19 norms

Ashwin quoted a tweet to point the grim situation in Tamil Nadu and also made an appeal to the citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible."And for all those saying, it's scary and don't spread scary stuff. PLEASE BE SCARED, VERY SCARED and that's the only way we can fight this. We need to be on war footing defence against this virus," Ashwin tweeted."Every day is crucial now, let's get it done the moment we have an opportunity to do so," he added.The right-arm off-spinner also shared a picture in which people were seen flouting the social distancing norms."This is a picture from earlier today, people queuing up at a ration shop without any spacing.. If "panic" is the only thing that will change this scenario, I think panic it will have to be," Ashwin tweeted.Six adults and four children had contracted the deadly virus in Ashwin's family. The off-spinner cited his experience of dealing with COVID-19 and urged everyone to take the precautions."I understand your fear, I have had a close shave with my entire family going under the hammer. You and I may know the situation and take all precautions but there are so many who still don't understand the magnitude of this," Ashwin tweeted.Earlier this week, Tamil Nadu CM, MK Stalin announced Rs 25 Lakhs each as compensation for 43 frontline workers and families of government doctors who passed away while carrying their duties during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also announced incentives for frontline staff for April, May and June.Meanwhile, shops selling groceries and meat in Tamil Nadu would be allowed to function only from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. from Saturday, as part of the COVID-19 lockdown that will be in place till May 24 morning. (ANI)