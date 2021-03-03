Bedi on road to recovery after multiple operations

Bedi, 74, has not been keeping well for some time. First he slipped and twisted his ankle at his Delhi residence followed by other illnesses.

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Former India captain and legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi is recovering well after undergoing an operation to remove brain clotting here a few days ago. He could be shifted to a room in the hospital in a day or two from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

"He has had multiple illnesses and operations as well. He also underwent a successful heart bypass surgery. And then he had to undergo an operation to remove blood clotting in his brain. But he is well on the road to recovery and could be shifted out of the ICU and into a room at a prominent hospital in Delhi," said a source on Wednesday.

"But Bedi 'paaji' is a very private person, and he doesn't want people to discuss his illnesses, and that is quite justifiable too. Now, if his recovery continues at the present rate he could be discharged in a week or so," he said.

In 67 Tests, the illustrious spinner bagged 266 wickets with his flight and guile. And in 10 one-day internationals, he captured seven wickets. His international career lasted more than 12 years, between 1966 and 1979.

In domestic circuit, Bedi represented Northern Punjab, Delhi, and Northamptonshire in the English county competition. He began his first-class career with Northern Punjab in 1962 and shifted to Delhi in 1968.

Bedi led Delhi to the national championship title by winning the Ranji Trophy in consecutive seasons, 1978-79 and 1979-80. He also lost two Ranji Trophy finals as Delhi captain, in 1976-77 and 1980-81.

After retirement, Bedi, who always calls a spade a spade, also served as a national selector.

