Been waiting for this moment: PV Sindhu

On August 1 , PV Sindhu won the bronze medal in the women's badminton singles against China's He Bingjiao. Sindhu had become the first Indian woman to win two successive medals at the Olympics.

Sify.com caught up with the queen of badminton in the media interaction zone where Bhagiyalakshmi Ayyavoo asked her, "Looking ahead, you are one of India's top champion players, so when will the plan begin to get the hat-trick?"

PV Sindhu laughs and says, "I am still in the moment, so let me be in the moment for a while. Well, definitely that's a good question. Definitely I will start but not right now. I am going to relax and enjoy. These many years, almost five years, I have been aiming for this and I have finally got a medal for the country. It can be any medal but definitely getting a medal for the country is a proud moment. Right I don't know when this will sink in. I am just going to enjoy this moment and be in the moment as much as I can."

Clearly, Sindhu's hard work paid off and we love her more for her dedication towards badminton.

Taking Sindhu down the memory lane to Commonwealth Games 2010, Bhagiyalakshmi asks, "As a 15 year old, did you ever imagine you would be in this position as a double Olympic medallist? When did the visualisation happen?"

