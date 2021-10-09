Beijing 2008 hockey field turns into skating oval for Winter Olympics

Bijing, Oct 9 (IANS) After 14 years, the Beijing 2008 hockey field has turned into Beijing 2022 National Speed Skating Oval that welcomed the first international competition among the test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics, from Oct 8 to 10.

The speed skating test competition invited athletes from China, the Netherlands and South Korea to take part in 12 events including men's and women's 500m, 1,000m, 1,500m, team pursuit and mass start as well as women's 3,000m and men's 5,000m.