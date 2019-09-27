Being dropped despite passing Yo-Yo test was unfair: Yuvraj

India's 2011 World Cup player of the tournament, Yuvraj was dropped after the 2017 tour of West Indies after enduring a lean patch. Earlier, this year, the celebrated southpaw who also played a crucial role in India winning the inaugural World T20 in 2007, called time on his career.

"Never thought that I would be dropped after being the man of the match in two games out of the 8-9 I played after the Champions Trophy 2017.

"I got injured and I was told to prepare for the Sri Lanka series. Then suddenly, the yo-yo test came into the picture. It was a u-turn in my selection. Suddenly I had to go back and prepare for the yo-yo test at the age of 36.

"Even after I cleared the yo-yo test, I was told to play domestic cricket. They actually thought that I wouldn't be able to clear the test due to my age. And that it would be easy to decline me afterward... yeah you can say it was an exercise in making excuses," Yuvraj was quoted as saying by Aaj Tak. Yuvraj, who has played 304 ODIs and 58 T20s for India scoring 8,701 and 1,177 runs respectively, smashed a 127-ball 150 in a home ODI series against England in Cuttack in January 2017 to then play the Champions Trophy after being in and out of the side. In the Champions Trophy, Yuvraj managed 105 runs in four innings at 35.00 average. He was included in the West Indies tour squad following the Champions Trophy but his poor shows there too forced selectors to drop him. Yuvraj said he was never informed that he would be dropped and the manner in which it was done, hurt him. "I think it was unfortunate for a guy who has played 15-17 years of international cricket to not being made to sit down and being talked to. No one told me and no one told Virender Sehwag or Zaheer Khan either. "Whichever player it is, the person who is in-charge should sit down and talk with the player that we are looking at the youngsters and we've taken this step. This way, you do feel bad at the beginning but at least you give them the credit of being true to your face - which doesn't happen in Indian cricket. "It has been like that forever almost. I have seen it happen to big names. Took it personally then but not now as there is a time for everything to move on and I have made my peace with it," said Yuvraj.