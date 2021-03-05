Belarussian athletics coach passes away in Patiala

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) Belarussian Nikolai Snesarev, who was appointed as a middle and long-distance coach till September by the Sports Ministry, passed away in his room at Patiala's National Sports Institute (NIS) on Friday. He was 72.

Adille J. Sumariwalla, president of the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), confirmed the passing away of Snesarev.