Ben Stokes becomes first England fielder to take 5 catches in an innings

Cape Town [South Africa], Jan 5 (ANI): All-rounder Ben Stokes on Sunday became England's first fielder to take five catches in an innings of a Test match.

He achieved the feat in the ongoing third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town.

"The first England fielder to take 5 catches in an innings," England Cricket tweeted.Stokes took the catches of Zubayr Hamza (5), Faf du Plessis (1), Rassie van der Dussen (68), Dwaine Pretorius (4), and Anrich Nortje (4).In the ongoing Test, England pacer James Anderson surpassed Ravichandran Ashwin and Ian Botham to record his 28th five-wicket haul in the longest format of the game.With this, Anderson has now moved to the eighth spot in the list for having most five-wicket hauls in Test cricket.Both Ashwin and Botham have taken 27 five-wicket hauls in the longest format of the game.Former Sri Lanka spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has the most number of fifers in Tests as he achieved the feat 67 times in 133 matches.Anderson, who returned with figures of 5-40, helped England to bundle out South Africa for 223 runs and the visitors took a lead of 46 runs.England had scored 269 in their first innings. (ANI)