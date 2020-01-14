Ben Stokes thanks fans for showing love during his 'very tough' weeks

New Delhi [India], Jan 14 (ANI): England's Ben Stokes on Tuesday shared a moving message for his fans, who have been showering love on the all-rounder during his 'very tough' weeks.

Stokes's father, Ged, was admitted to hospital on December 23 following a serious illness. Thanking the fans for all the well wishes, the cricketer provided an update saying his father is improving day by day.

Stokes took to Instagram and captioned the picture as "Just want to share a bit of love back to everyone after all the love we have all received.""It has been a very tough few weeks for us all with what has happened to my father Ged. He continues to improve day by day but it's going to be a slow process for him but he's hard as nails and doesn't like to give in," the message added.The 28-year-old cricketer said he is 'so grateful' to every single person who sent a message and prayed for his father."On behalf of myself and the whole entire Stokes family, we would like to say this is to every single person who has taken time to send such lovely messages on social media..every person who has said that my dad is in their prayers...every person who has offered support in different ways. We are so so so grateful," Stokes said."Words can't really express what this means to us but we all just want to say a massive THANKYOU - the love has been very much needed and very much appreciated. Regards Stokes fam," he concluded.The picture in the Stokes's post had text on it which said that "Ged had come to watch Ben play in South Africa, but is currently in a Johannesburg hospital, being treated for a sudden illness." (ANI)