Bengaluru: Dk Shivakumar plays cricket with media persons

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar played cricket with media persons here on Saturday.

Shivakumar, while playing with a tennis ball, hit some balls to the boundaries during his brief batting stint. He also bowled a few deliveries.



On Friday, Shivakumar had slammed Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa over the incident of violence in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

Shivakumar was addressing a press conference on Friday at KPCC office where he questioned Yediyurappa over implementing section 144 in the state.

"Public has no freedom to discuss, raise their voice against anything in the state, this shows your arrogance and proves that you are trying to snatch the freedom of speech and expression from the public," he had said.

Shivakumar had added that he would not blame any officer for what is happening in the state currently.

"The officials will follow what the government directs them to do. I will not blame officers for anything and the Chief Minister and Karnataka Home Minister would be held responsible for whatever is happening in the state," Shivakumar had said. (ANI)

