Bengaluru drivers Sohil, Ruhaan shine on Day 1 of FMSCI National Racing C'ship

In what turned out to be almost a final shoot-out, Shah, who has rich experience, turned on the heat. He used his nerves and waited for the right opportunity to step on the pedal to win the race by a difference of 0.165 seconds ahead of Arya Singh from Kolkata.

Coimbatore, Oct 23 (IANS) Bengaluru drivers Sohil Shah and Ruhaan Alva dominated the proceedings and won the LGB4 and JK Tyre Novice Cup categories respectively on Day 1 of the 24th JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship, here on Saturday.

"I am happy to start the season with a win, though it was not easy. I was in the lead but once the safety cars came out, there was a lot of bunching. The net effect is the lead which you had in time and distance gets shrunk. I waited for the right moment in the final lap and won," said Shah.

Teen sensation Alva from Bengaluru, well known for his exploits since the age of seven, began the proceedings with dominance. Competing for MSport in the JK Tyre Novice Cup, Alva showed poise and purpose after the first race was red-flagged.

After the restart, Alva was fully focussed, not letting the brief stoppage affect him. On a pleasant and sunny afternoon, the young lad raced without any glitch as he timed 14 minutes 22.061 seconds in the 10-lap race. His best lap time was 1:18.001, which was quite good considering this was the first race of the season.

"I am happy to have begun with a win. Once a race is red-flagged, it's very important to remain focussed. I was happy with my start to the championship," said Alva, who took to karting at the age of seven.

--IANS

avn/bsk