Bengaluru FC announces partnership with DafaNews

As part of the tie-up, DafaNews will appear on the club shirt throughout the course of the 2019-20 ISL season.

"We're really happy to partner with a brand like DafaNews and believe that the opportunities of collaboration between both parties are plenty," club CEO Mandar Tamhane said on the association.

Speaking on the partnership, Marketing Director for DafaNews, Nikos Diakoumopoulos said that their endeavour is to make DafaNews the sports news portal for all football fans in India.

"We are delighted to be announcing our partnership with a prestigious club like Bengaluru FC. We hope to work hand in hand with the club, as well as its passionate fans, towards common goals and hope to see football popularity increase further in India, as has been the case in recent years," said Diakoumopoulos. Bengaluru FC will begin their 2019-20 ISL campaign with a clash against NorthEast United FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 21. Tickets to the clash are now available on PayTM Insider.