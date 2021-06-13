Bengaluru FC appoint Moosa assistant to chief coach Pezzaiuoli

Bengaluru, June 13 (IANS) Bengaluru FC have signed a fresh three-year contract, till the 2023-24 season, with Naushad Moosa, who has been in-charge of the club's youth development programme but will now exclusively assist chief coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Moosa, an AFC Pro-Licensed coach who joined Bengaluru FC in 2017, said after signing the contract on Saturday that, "I'm glad to commit my future to Bengaluru FC for three more years. In the time I have spent here, we have seen many young players come through the ranks, and in the last year especially, many of them have knocked on the doors of the senior team. I am looking forward to now seeing them cement their place, and hopefully represent the national team as well".