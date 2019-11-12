Bengaluru FC joins hands with Baptist Hospital

Bengaluru, Nov 12 (IANS) Bengaluru FC on Tuesday announced their partnership with Baptist Hospital, who have come on board in a one-year deal as official medical partners.

As part of the deal, Baptist Hospital will provide the club ambulances for all its matches during the course of the season, and also provide medical assistance to the Blues' first team and age group teams.

The Blues take on Kerala Blasters in their next Indian Super League match, set to take place at the Kanteerava Stadium on November 23. They are currently placed fifth in the points table after four matches.

dm/aak/bg