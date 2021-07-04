Bengaluru FC sign two-year pact with Gabonese defender Musavu-King

The 29-year-old player, who made his debut in a 5-0 win over Nepal's Tribhuvan Army FC in the AFC Cup Preliminary Stage 2 clash in Goa in April, is Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli's first foreign acquisition ahead of the new season.

Bengaluru, July 4 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC have extended by two years the contract of Gabonese defender Yrondu Musavu-King, who was earlier on a short-term pact with the club.

Musavu-King has featured at the international level with Gabon, making his debut in a 2014 FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Congo, and has turned out for clubs in Europe's top divisions, such as Granada, Udinese, Lorient and Toulouse, among others.

The Libreville-born centre-back said he was excited and looking forward to the new season.

"I had good feelings about this club right from the start, and that is one of the reasons why I have decided to extend my adventure here," said Musavu-King after completing the formalities.

"This group has good quality and the coach convinced me about the project he is building at a club that has been so successful. This fresh two-year deal is a new chapter in my professional life and it is one that I will be approaching with everything I can give. I have seen the mentality and quality this team possesses and I am confident that together we are going to achieve many beautiful things," Musavu-King added.

The defender's extension follows the arrival of young Indian midfielder Rohit Kumar, and coach Pezzaiuoli said he was happy to see the club retain Musavu-King, a product of the Caen Academy in France.

"Musavu-King is a fantastic professional with a wealth of experience as he has shown during his stay at Bengaluru FC so far," said Pezzaiuoli.

Bengaluru FC are back in action next month, when they take on Maldives club Eagles FC in a 2021 AFC Cup playoff clash.

