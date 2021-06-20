Berrettini to take on Norrie in Queen's final

World No. 9 Berrettini won 89 per cent of his first-service points and hit eight aces against de Minaur to advance in 84 minutes.

London, June 20 (IANS) Top seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy continued his impressive week at the Queen's Club Championships here, defeating Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4, to reach the final in his debut at the tournament.

The Italian will next face Britain's Cameron Norrie, who beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 6-3 in the other semi-final.

Berrettini has yet to drop a set in London as he has got the better of Britain's Andy Murray and Daniel Evans earlier this week.

"That was the goal of the week (making the final), and now I have one more step. It is a great achievement, especially for the history of this tournament. I am really happy because to beat Alex (de Minaur), I had to play my best tennis," Berrettini told atptour.com.

"The mentality is that I always think I can win my service games. I know that I have a big weapon with my serve and first shot. If I sleep too well it means something is off ahead of the final. I have to be nervous and tight a little bit, otherwise the adrenaline does not kick in and it is tougher to play," he added.

