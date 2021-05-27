Berwal loses in Asian Boxing Championships quarter-finals

Dubai May 27 (IANS) India's super heavyweight boxer Narender Berwal lost his plus 91 kg quarter-final match to Kazakhstan's Kamshikek Kunkabayev 0-5 late on Wednesday night in ongoing Asian Boxing Championships. Despite Berwal's defeat, India are still in contention for 15 medals in the continental tournament.

Earlier, Amit Panghal (men's 52 kg), Varinder (men's 60 kg) and Vikas Krishan (men's 69 kg) entered semi-finals stage of the competition. Going by the performance of three boxers, they have potential to advance into the gold medal round.

Krishan, 29, beat Iran's Moslem Maghsoudi Mal Amir 4-1 in the quarter-finals of men's 69 kg. He will next face reigning Asian Games champion Baturov Bobo Usmon of Uzbekistan.

Amit Panghal, who defeated Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh of Mongolia 3-2 in men's 52 kg quarter-finals will face Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan in the semis.

India's six-time world champion MC Mary Kom (51kg) is among 10 Indian women boxers who will be seen in action in the semi-finals of their respective weight categories on Thursday.

--IANS

nns/kh