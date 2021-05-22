BFI thanks Indian ambassador to the UAE as boxers reach Dubai, investigation ordered over landing issue

Dubai [UAE], May 22 (ANI): Indian boxing contingent spearheaded by six-time world champion Mary Kom and Amit Panghal has arrived in Dubai for the upcoming 2021 ASBC Asian Boxing Championship. However, the arrival wasn't smooth as the SpiceJet flight carrying the Indian boxing team reported a fuel emergency landing at Dubai airport on Saturday over landing confusion.



After a half an hour delay, the flight was allowed to land at Dubai airport. Before landing, pilots of the aircraft had reported to ATC that the plane is running on a shortage of fuel. Later on, all members of the team were allowed to enter UAE and clear the immigration. The entire incident has been reported to DGCA and an investigation has been ordered.

Meanwhile, Boxing Federation of India on Saturday thanked the Indian High Commission and Ambassador for helping in the team's participation in the championship and informed that two rounds of RT-PCR test have been conducted -- one at the airport and the other at the hotel.

"Indian contingent has landed in Dubai and reached the hotel. Two rounds of RT-PCR test have been conducted -- one at the airport and the other at the hotel. Indian team flew on SpiceJet flight under the air bubble agreement with all necessary and relevant permissions," BFI said in an official statement.

"Boxing Federation of India is grateful to Indian High Commission and Ambassador Pavan Kapoor for his help in ensuring the contingent's participation at the 2021 ASBC Asian Championships," it added.

The Asian Championship will be the first boxing tournament to take off in Asia, the tournament was initially scheduled to take place in New Delhi. However, due to international travel restrictions, the tournament had to be shifted to Dubai.

The matches will kick off from Monday and go on till June 1 in Dubai. All the players alongside coaches and support staff are already in the bio-secure bubble.

Mary Kom, an Asian Games winner and Commonwealth Games gold medallist, will start the tournament as favourite in the women's category. She has won most of her titles in the light flyweight (48kg), but because of the Olympic weight categories, she will compete in the flyweight.

Indian squad: (Men): Vinod Tanwar (49kg), Amit Panghal (52kg), Mohammad Hussamuddin (56kg), Varinder Singh (60kg), Shiva Thapa (64kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sumit Sangwan (81kg), Sanjeet (91kg) and Narender (+91kg).

(Women): Monika (48kg), MC Mary Kom (51kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jasmine (57kg), Simranjeet Kaur (60kg), Lalbuatsaihi (64kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Pooja Rani (75kg), Saweety (81kg) and Anupama (+81kg). (ANI)

