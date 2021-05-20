Bharat may fly to England as cover for wicketkeeper Saha

Although Saha is scheduled to join the team's bio-secure bubble in Mumbai, on May 24, just over a week prior to the team's departure on June 2, it has been learnt that Bharat has been kept as standby.

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) Andhra wicketkeeper-batsman KS Bharat may fly to England with the India team as cover for Wriddhiman Saha who has just recovered from Covid-19 and returned home to Kolkata.

"Yes, Bharat has been picked as standby. But we can confirm if he will go to England only when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) makes a statement," said a senior official connected with the Andhra Cricket Association.

Bharat has played 78 first-class matches, scored 4283 runs and effected 301 dismissals.

The 27-year-old Andhra player has reached Mumbai, according to a report in ESPNcricinfo.com.

He has been a regular with the India A team and was named as standby for India's home series against England.

Bharat was included in India's ODI squad as cover for Rishabh Pant, who suffered concussion during the limited overs series against Australia in January, 2020.

Before that, he was included as cover for Saha in the squad for second Test against Bangladesh in November, 2019.

--IANS

kh/