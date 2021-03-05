Bhutia's football school starts talent hunt in Delhi-NCR

These will be among the first of many cities where the trials will be held. The admissions to the residential academy will be open only for players born between 2004 & 2010, and selected players will get a chance to be admitted into the academy at a nominal fee, where they will not only get CBSE schooling but also football coaching from licensed coaches via the integrated football training programme.

New Delhi, March 5 (IANS) BBFS Residential Academy, a flagship initiative of Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS), announced that it will be conducting trials for admissions for year 2021 at Delhi-NCR as well as Chandigarh on Sunday.

It is the first time in a year that the BBFS is organising trials for admissions to its residential programme, as the on-field activities had to be suspended temporarily due to Covid-19 last year. It comes at a time when the academy has successfully created a bio-secure campus, so that they can continue to train in a safe environment.

"2020 was a difficult year for all of us, however, as we start a fresh journey this academic year, we intend to kick-off the 2021 trials with great hopes and aspirations for the kids," said BBFS co-founder and director Bhaichung Bhutia.

"BBFS Residential Academy provides a safe and secure environment for budding footballers. All COVID protocols are strictly followed in and around the campus, and a bio bubble has been created to ensure maximum safety. The campus has been successfully operational since September 2020 and with our safety measures in place, we are opening our doors to more talented players," the former India captain said.

--IANS

rkm/bg