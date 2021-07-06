Bhuvi, Chahar the two pace bowlers in Laxman's playing XI

The Shikhar Dhawan-led 20-member Indian squad is in the island nation to play three ODIs and an equal number of T20Is beginning July 21.

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Former India batsman VVS Laxman said he would go with two pace bowlers and two spinners in the One-day International series India will play against Sri Lanka beginning July 13 in Colombo.

"I will have two fast bowlers in Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar and two spinners will be Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal," said Laxman in a discussion on Star Sports on Monday.

Laxman said that India should open with skipper Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw, while Suryakumar Yadav should be the No.3 batsman.

"Well it's a very detailed squad, a 20-man squad. But I will go with Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, the No.3 batsman would be Suryakumar Yadav. At No.4 will be Sanju Samson in ODIs, No.5 will be Manish Pandey, at No.6, I will go with Hardik Pandya, No.7 Krunal Pandya," opined Laxman.

Several other names, such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Rana and Ishan Kishan didn't find a place in Laxman's playing XI, though former all-rounder Irfan Pathan said he would pick Rana ahead of Krunal Pandya.

"Only one change I would like, Hardik Pandya is bowling, so I will have him as an all-rounder, one more batsman I will add -- Nitish Rana in place of Krunal. Apart from that same, because I will like to see Hardik Pandya bowl quite a few number of overs," said Pathan.

