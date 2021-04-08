Bhuvneshwar, Rajeshwari, Punam in ICC shortlist

New Delhi, April 8 (IANS) Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar from India's men's team and spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad and batter Punam Raut from the women's team have been nominated for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Player of the Month award.

Bhuvneshwar played three ODIs against England in which he took six wickets with an economy rate of 4.65. He also went on to play five T20Is against them where he took 4 wickets with an economy rate of 6.38. He was the standout bowler on either side in the white ball series between India and England.