Big 3 of tennis dominate like no other

London, July 12 (IANS) World No. 1 Novak Djokovic's eighth win at Wimbledon is the 17th Grand Slam title out of last 18 won by the top three of tennis.

Since the start of the year 2017, Roger Federer has won three, Djokovic eight and Rafael Nadal six major titles. Austria's Dominic Thiem is the only one who managed to sneak in among the top three, winning the US Open title in 2020.