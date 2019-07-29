Big positive to get back in the saddle and play Test cricket: Trent Boult

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult on Monday said that playing in the Test cricket will be a big positive for the team.

"If we were getting back into one-day cricket it might drive a few of us mad after the amount we've played over the last little while. I think it's going to be a big positive to get back in the saddle and crack on with some Test cricket. It's a slightly different squad so think it will be good for everyone," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Boult as saying.

New Zealand recently finished as the runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. They came on the losing end in the finals, on the basis of boundary countback rule as both 50-over action and super over ended up in a tie.The Kiwis are currently placed at the number two position in the ICC Test match rankings. The team has their schedule jam-packed as they are slated to play against England after the conclusion of Sri Lanka series."It's definitely exciting for us, there's a big summer schedule coming up, against some quality opposition and I know the guys are looking forward to it. For me, growing up as a kid, to potentially play a Boxing Day Test in Australia has always been a massive motivator so hopefully, everything goes well and I can get on that stage. It's great for New Zealand cricket, a lot of people are talking some positive stuff about the game back and there's a lot of pride in the side so it's just great for a game in a small country like this," Boult said."We've been playing some good Test cricket over a very long period of time, there's a reason that we ended up at the right end of the rankings. The final of the World Test Championship is probably not something we are setting out right now to achieve, but through toiling away and playing the style of cricket we know works well hopefully that will give us reward down the track. The potential to be in a Test final at Lord's in a couple of years' time is definitely a pretty big stage so we'll be driven by that," he added.New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday announced 15-member squad for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The team will be led by Kane Williamson and the test squad comprises of four frontline spinners. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and off-spinner Will Somerville have been called back into the team to bolster the spin bowling attack.This is the first time in seven years that New Zealand will be touring Sri Lanka for Test matches.Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Colin de Grandhomme have been named in the squad as fast-bowling options. BJ Watling will act as the regular wicket-keeper, but in case, he gets injured, the management has named Tom Blundell as the wicket-keeping cover.New Zealand are slated to play two Test matches and three T20Is against Sri Lanka, but the management is yet to announce the T20I squad.BlackCaps 15-member team for upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner, BJ Watling (wk).The first Test match will be played on August 14-18 at Galle whereas the second Test will be played on August 22-26 in Colombo.The three T20Is will be played on August 31, September 2 and 6. (ANI)