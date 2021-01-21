Binura Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne test positive for Covid-19

Colombo [Sri Lanka], January 21 (ANI): Ahead of Sri Lanka's tour of West Indies, Binura Fernando and Chamika Karunaratne have tested positive for the coronavirus.



Both the players are part of the 22-member limited-overs training pool for the Windies tour. Sri Lanka will travel to the West Indies towards the end of February for two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

"The two players were found to be positive, following a PCR test carried out on January 20. Immediately upon identification, they have been directed to follow the government's health protocol laid out on COVID-19," Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement as quoted by Cricbuzz.

"The squad which commenced training on the January 18 at the SSC Grounds, underwent a PCR test on the 20th, whilst the rest of the players will once again undergo a PCR Test on the 26th January 2021, as part of a routine testing process," it added.

This is the first time players attached to Sri Lanka squads have tested positive for Covid-19. Pacer Fernando last featured for Sri Lanka in the T20I against Pakistan in 2015 while Karunaratne has played one Test - against Australia in 2019. (ANI)

