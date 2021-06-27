Bio-bubble life helps players bond again like years ago: Dhawan

"When we went home from [the suspended] IPL, we rested and got to spend time with our families after such a long time. We got to know our families from close and that is what we enjoyed. Our training also continued," Dhawan told the media ahead of the team's departure to Sri Lanka.

Mumbai, June 27 (IANS) Opener Shikhar Dhawan, who will lead the Indian limited-overs team to Sri Lanka for a limited overs series next month, has said that life in bio-bubble has helped bring back old times when players would develop bonding by being around each other even after matches.

"Then we quarantined here (in Mumbai), we have a nice blend of seniors and youngsters. As seniors we have great opportunity to share our experience with youngsters -- from our successes and failures. We are together while living in a bubble or a secluded area. That culture - prevalent 10-15 years ago - when all boys used to be together after the day's play is coming back due to the bio-bubble life. We are spending time together. It is helping in bonding. That is a sign of a good team -- good bonding, trust and I am sure, we will gain from each other's experience," he said further.

India will play three ODIs (July 13-18) and three T20 Internationals (July 21-25) in Sri Lanka.

The 35-year-old Dhawan, who has played 142 ODIs and 65 T20Is, said it is a great honour to represent the country at the highest level.

"It is a great honour for me to captain India. Also working with Rahul [Dravid] bhai. I have played under his coaching when I was captaining India A in Bangladesh. We sync with each other. We want an environment in which boys can express themselves, be themselves. That is how we will get the best out of them."

The veteran said it is important for the top-order to bat long in Sri Lanka.

"It is important for the top-order to stay long at the crease over there. Give good start in first six overs in T20 and build long innings from there. Of course, we will play according to the demands of the situation. Boys are looking to perform their roles."

--IANS

kh/qma