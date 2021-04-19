Bipin Singh pens contract extension with Mumbai City FC

The 26-year-old winger from Manipur has had a season to remember as the Islanders got their hands on both, the ISL League Winners' Shield and the ISL Trophy in the 2020-21 campaign. Bipin, who found minutes tough to come by in his first couple of seasons with the Islanders, became one of the first names on the team sheet under head coach Sergio Lobera in Mumbai City's recently concluded successful campaign.The midfielder expressed his desire of winning more titles with Mumbai City FC."I cannot express my joy enough to be able to extend my stay here with Mumbai City. Since joining the club in 2018, I've felt right at home and Mumbai City has helped me become a better footballer and a better person too. I feel like I am in the best shape and in the best moment of my career and a lot of the credit goes to the trust the Club, Sergio Lobera, my teammates, and the fans have shown in me," Bipin said in a statement."The ambition at Mumbai City is to be at the top, to win silverware and I feel proud to have been a part of such a historic season with the club, winning the double. I honestly believe that this is only the beginning. I want to win more games, more trophies with Mumbai City, enjoy plenty more successes and be a part of this special family for a long time to come," he added.Bipin Singh grabbed the only hat-trick of the 2020-21 ISL in a supreme performance against Odisha FC but the fleet-footed winger etched his name in the Islanders' history with his heroics in the ISL final. Bipin's 90th-minute winning goal against ATK Mohun Bagan will be remembered for years and one that sealed Mumbai City FC's maiden title in India's premier football competition.Bipin, who has made 45 appearances for the Club, racked up an impressive 6 goals and 4 assists in his 22 games this season. His tremendous exploits in a successful season were duly rewarded after Bipin received his maiden call-up to the Indian national team, marking his international debut with an assist against Oman in a friendly.Lobera said: "I've said it throughout the season that our biggest strength is that we have not only good players, but good people. It's difficult to find an immensely talented player and a genuine person like Bipin. I have worked with so many footballers but Bipin's work rate and his willingness to learn stand out. He was a key member of our group, winning two trophies and scoring some important goals."We want to build on this success and it's important to retain the people that make the core and the soul of the team. I am delighted that Bipin has extended his time with Mumbai City and I wish him many more years of success with us." (ANI)