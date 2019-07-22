Birthday wishes pour in as Colin de Grandhome turns 33

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Birthday wishes poured in for New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhome as he turned 33 on Monday.

Grandhome was the part of the Kiwi team who played the final of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup against England at Lord's on July 14. He took a crucial wicket of Joe Root and returned to the figure of 1-25 in his ten overs. The 33-year-old also bowled the two maiden overs in the final.

Unfortunately, he could not take his team over the line and New Zealand lost to England on boundary count rule as neither the 50-over match nor the subsequent super-over could separate the teams.Apex governing body of cricket International Cricket Council (ICC) took to twitter and wished Grandhome on his birthday, "10-2-25-1 - the New Zealand all-rounder was brilliant in the #CWC19 final against England. He has played in 17 Tests, 38 ODIs and 25 T20Is, taking 67 international wickets and has 1,714 runs to his name. Happy birthday, Colin de Grandhomme!"In the recently concluded World Cup he amassed 190 runs and scalped six wickets."To be playing for New Zealand, winning and enjoying your cricket is everything you have hoped."Happy birthday to 's Colin de Grandhomme, who turns 33 today!" Cricket World Cup tweeted.He has played in 17 Tests, 38 ODIs and 25 T20Is, taking 67 international wickets and has 1,714 runs to his name.In the last edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) he played for Royal Challengers Bangalore. (ANI)