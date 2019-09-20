Birthdays are all about new beginnings: Tendulkar wishes Rashid Khan

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday extended birthday wishes to Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan and said 'Birthdays are all about new beginnings'.

"Birthdays are all about new beginnings. Make the most out of the new year Rashid. Wishing you a very happy birthday," Tendulkar tweeted.

Rashid currently has 20 Test wickets, 131 ODI wickets, and 79 T20I wickets.After the debacle in the World Cup 2019, Rashid was named as Afghanistan's captain across all formats.Afghanistan had failed to win a single match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.His Test captaincy debut saw him lead Afghanistan to a 224-run victory over Bangladesh and in the game, the skipper Rashid displayed a match-winning performance as he went on to take 11 wickets and score a half-century in the first innings.However, Rashid is most renounced for bowling in the T20 format. He has also become a popular signing for various franchise-based teams in T20 leagues.He represents the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and he also represents teams in the Afghanistan Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League, Big Bash League, T20 Blast and Caribbean Premier League. (ANI)