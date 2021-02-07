'Bit disappointed' with my dismissal, there's nothing which I can do as batsman: Pujara

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Commenting on his bizarre dismissal in the first Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said he is a "bit disappointed" with the way he got out and added that there was nothing which he can do as a batsman.



After losing four wickets early, Rishabh Pant and Pujara build a strong partnership for the fifth wicket and added 119-run for the stand before the latter was dismissed in a bizarre manner in the final session on day three.

In a bid to punish spinner Dominic Bess for bowling a short-delivery, Pujara came up with an attacking shot to score a welcome boundary.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Pujara's shot took a wicked deflection off the short-leg fielder which paved the way for Rory Burns to take a simple catch, stationed at the short mid-wicket region. Bess departed Pujara after an impressive 73 off 143 balls.

"That is something which I can't do as a batsman. It was unlucky, I would just say that because that's the only way I thought I could have got out. I was batting really well, I was playing my shots. The way I was seeing the ball, everything was going perfect but that was the most unfortunate way one can imagine. A bit disappointed but there's nothing which I can do as a batsman," Pujara said in a virtual press conference after the end of day's play.

Talking about his crucial partnership with Pant, Pujara said he loves batting with him and the way he takes on spinners but added that the wicket-keeper batsman has to learn few more things including converting 90's into hundreds.

"When a batter is going after the bowler from one end and if I'm around, we always have a chat in between the over and there is a good right and left-hand combination which frustrates the bowlers. I think when the scoreboard is moving, we were building a good partnership and we batted enough now, talking about the last tour in Australia. The way Rishabh bats especially against spinners, I think he likes to take them on and that's the way he will go about it," he said.

"It's been a crucial partnership for us and I hope this continues. I love batting with him. I'm really happy with the way overall he's playing. He still has to learn few more things, he still has to put the team in a commanding position because he is capable of that and he's missing out on hundreds. I'm sure he will learn from this but it is good that he is in form," he added.

At stumps, India's score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) at the crease, trailing England by 321 runs. England scored 578 runs in their first innings with the help of Joe Root's double ton. (ANI)

