BKSP beat Nilmani English School 4-0 to win U-17 Girls Subroto Cup

In the first half, the game started with BKSP enjoying the majority of the possession. In the 5th minute, the first attempt came from the Bangladesh team as Aklima Akter side netted on a strike from the right flank. Aklima's moment came soon after, as she scored with a thunderous strike from inside the box in the 19th minute. Bangladesh doubled their lead in the 29th minute with a goal from Shirina Akter. Nilmani English School failed to make any further impact and the half ended with Bangladesh leading 2-0.

The second half started with Nilmani English School trying to take the game to BKSP, but they didn't have much success. Bangladesh held their ground and defended their goal by maintaining a very strong formation at the back. Bangladesh on the other hand, launched timely counter attacks to push the Manipur defence back. In the 55th minute, Sapna Rani's persistence paid off as she bulldozed down the left wing, leaving the Manipuri defence at bay to finally find the net from five yards out.

Soon after, Aklima scored her second goal as she found the back of the net in the 58th minute. BKSP finally closed the match 4-0 as the whistle blew for fulltime, defending their title successfully.

BKSP will be taking back home a sum of INR 4,00,000 and Nilmani English School will be walking away with a prize money of INR 2,50,000.<br> <br>Individual Awards were as follows:<br> <br>Best Goalkeeper: Surudhani Kisku, BKSP, Bangladesh (INR 50,000)<br> <br>Best Player: Afeida Khandaker, BKSP, Bangladesh (INR 50,000)<br> <br>Best Coach: Jaya Chakma, BKSP, Bangladesh (INR 15,000)<br> <br>Most Contributing School for Football: Nilmani English School, Manipur (INR 25,000)<br> <br>Fair Play Award: Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai (INR 50,000)