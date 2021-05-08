Blasters intensify hunt for new coach before season starts

The two-time ISL finalists did not have the best of campaigns in 2020-21, finishing second from bottom, following three wins, eight draws and nine defeats.

Kochi, May 8 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) side Kerala Blasters FC's sporting director Karolis Skinkys isn't happy with the way his club performed last season and his immediate task is to hire a head coach, who can "breathe life back into the team after the disappointment of the last season".

"We are not satisfied. We performed way below our level. Reasons are being analysed, we will fix the mistakes, improve some details and we will move on. Let's go step by step. First, we need to sign the head coach and organise a good pre-season," said Skinkys, whose team finished 10th, on Friday.

Led by Kibu Vicuna, a lot was expected from the team as the likes of Nishu Kumar, Jordan Murray, Costa Nhamoinesu, and Gary Hooper were roped in ahead of the season.

However, a string of losses forced the club to part ways with Vicuna in February. But Skinkys did not put all the blame on the Spaniard for the team's dismal show.

"The performance of the team was affected by many details, some mistakes were there; some individual performances were not up to the mark, some mental issues. Kibu was a good professional and did his best, so if you ask me directly, is he the only reason, the answer is definitely no, there were many reasons," said the Lithuanian.

The Blasters' porous defence was the main reason for their disappointing season, as they conceded 36 goals in 20 games, only better than bottom-placed Odisha FC who conceded 44.

"The most important aspect of defence is organisation, we must be organised better than the opponent, work harder than the opponent and avoid individual mistakes. Hopefully, we will have a longer pre-season (in 2021-22) and can meet the season fully ready," said Skinkys.

