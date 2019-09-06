Bob Carter appointed head coach of NZ women's team

Carter, who has served twice as an assistant coach for the men's team, was the White Ferns interim coach for their most recent tour to Australia and has been working with the team over the winter in his role as High Performance coach.

"I see a lot of potential in this particular group of cricketers," said Carter in an official statement issued by New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

"We have a good blend of youth and experience that we can build from and I feel very positive about this next chapter of White Ferns cricket."

New Zealand women play South Africa in three ODIs and five T20s this summer before embarking on a T20 World Cup campaign in Australia. Carter has already officially started in his new role and will get his first chance to have the White Ferns squad together at a training camp starting September 22 in Lincoln.