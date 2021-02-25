Boora confirms India's 1st medal at Strandja Memorial boxing tourney

Sofia (Bulgaria), Feb 25 (IANS) India's Naveen Boora reached the semi-finals in the 69kg weight category on the fourth day of the 72nd Strandja Memorial boxing tournament, thus becoming the first boxer from the country to be assured of a medal in this year's competition.

The 2019 national champion outpunched Brazil's Eravio Edson 5-0, thus assuring himself of at least a bronze medal.