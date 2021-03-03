Bopanna-Qureshi back together after seven years

New Delhi: India's Rohan Bopanna and Pakistan's Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi, whose doubles team was often given the title of the "Indo-Pak Express" will team up for the first time in seven years at the Mexican Open in Acapulco, Mexico.

The ATP 500 tournament starts on March 15. The duo had a successful run more than a decade ago when they won five titles together. They also reached the quarter-finals at Wimbledon and runners-up at the US Open in 2010.