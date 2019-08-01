Boris Johnson congratulates England women on winning 3rd T20I vs Aussies

New Delhi [India], Aug 1 (ANI): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday congratulated England women's cricket team on winning the third T20I against Australia in the Women's Ashes.

"Congratulations! Go team," Johnson replied to England Cricket's tweet, "What a performance! We've won the 3rd Vitality Women's IT20 by 17 runs."

England denied Australia from clean sweeping the three T20Is 1-2 on Wednesday (local time). The hosts of the tournament defeated the Down Under team by 17 runs to register its first and consolation win in the series.Australia, who had already won the Ashes, sealed the Women's Ashes with a margin of 12-4 as the visitors had whitewashed England in the three ODIs and played a stalemate in the one-off Test.Going into its pride match, England posted a below-par total of 140 runs thanks to late flourish by the middle-order, especially Katherine Brunt's unbeaten cameo of 25.England bowlers produced disciplined spells and broke the spine of Australia as Sophie Ecclestone got the big wicket of visiting captain Meg Lanning. Debutant Mady Villiers impressed both the crowd as well as commentators as she got two international wickets, including Alyssa Healy.Veteran bowling all-rounder and Player of the Match Brunt rattled the middle-order and restricted Australia on 122 runs, leaving Player of the Series Ellyse Perry stranded on 60.England will next meet Australia in the tri-series next year, which will also include India. The tri-series will be hosted by Australia from January 31 to February 12, 2020. (ANI)