Borussia Monchengladbach head coach to leave club at end of season

Monchengladbach [Germany], February 16 (ANI): Borussia Monchengladbach head coach Marco Rose will leave the club at the end of the season, the club announced on Monday.



"Borussia's head coach Marco Rose will leave the club at the end of the season at his own request," the club said in a statement.

Borussia's sporting director Max Eberl said Marco will move to Borussia Dortmund after the latter decided to exercise a clause in his contract.

"In the past few weeks, we have held a lot of discussions with Marco about his future. Unfortunately, Marco has decided that he would like to exercise a clause in his contract, which was due to expire in June 2022, and move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer," the club's official website quoted Eberl as saying.

"Therefore, Marco will no longer be available to us after the end of the season should the conditions set out in his contract be met on time. Until then, we will do everything in our power together with Marco to achieve this seasons' goals in the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League," he added.

Borussia Dortmund also made an announcement regarding the same, saying that Marco will take the role of head coach at the beginning of the 2021/2022 season.

"Marco Rose will be new Head Coach at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund with the beginning of the 2021/2022 season. The 44-year-old has agreed to this after speaking with those responsible at BVB," Borussia Dortmund said in a statement. (ANI)

