Bournemouth register 1-0 win over Manchester United

Bournemouth [UK], Nov 2 (ANI): Bournemouth defeated Manchester United by 1-0 in the Premier League here on Saturday.

Both Bournemouth and Manchester United played aggressively and restricted each other from taking a lead in the match. However, just before the conclusion of the first half, Joshua King handed Bournemouth a one-goal lead in the 45th minute.



Manchester United utterly failed to score an equaliser and hence, faced a defeat in the match.

On the Premier League's points table, Bournemouth now hold the seventh spot with 16 points while Manchester United are on the 10th position with 13 points. (ANI)

