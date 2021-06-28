Bowlers help South Africa defeat Windies in second T20I, level series

St George [Grenada], June 28 (ANI): South Africa levelled the five-match T20 series against West Indies 1-1 on Sunday (local time) when they beat the hosts by 16 runs in the second T20I here at the National Cricket Stadium.



In an impressive response to their loss just one day prior, the unchanged visitors returned with renewed hunger, giving the confident home side a few things to consider.

South Africa was allowed just six more runs in their total than their match one effort - 166/7 - as they seemed to once again struggle to pile on the runs in the slow pitch conditions, particularly after the losses of Quinton de Kock (26) and Reeza Hendricks (42) up front. The opening pair once again got off to solid start, putting on 73 runs in 6.5 overs after being asked to bat first by Windies captain, Kieron Pollard.

Captain, Temba Bavuma smashed a valiant 46 from 33 deliveries while struggling to hold partnerships together. Another middle order batting collapse saw the losses of David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen for 11, 10 and two respectively. George Linde was also trapped leg before wicket for three but made up for it with the ball in hand (2/19).

He and Tabraiz Shamsi (1/16) strangled the opposition's middle order, producing the game-changing moments that saw the momentum shift in South Africa's favour.

Together, they conceded an impressive, collective 35 runs for their eight overs, to starve the run rate and put their side in a good position to defend their total. They accounted for dangermen Nicholas Pooran (9), Andre Russell (5) and Pollard (1) as the hosts were reduced to 150/9 in their reply.

The seam bowling trio of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje (1/27) and Lungi Ngidi (1/49) grafted hard and their hard work was rewarded with vital wickets at the top of the innings, as well as the end. Rabada was the pick of the bowling attack with 3/37.

The third T20I of the five-match series will be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: South Africa 166/7 (Temba Bavuma 46, Reeza Hendricks 42, Obed McCoy 3-25); West Indies 150/9 (Andre Fletcher 35, Fabian Allen 34, Kagiso Rabada 3-37). (ANI)

