Bowlers need to be large-hearted to compete in Abu Dhabi T10: Mushtaq

Abu Dhabi, Nov 23 (IANS) Former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed, who is currently the head coach of Abu Dhabi T10 side Deccan Gladiators, has said that bowlers will have to be "large-hearted" to execute their plans optimally in the tournament where batters go after the bowlers from the very first ball.

On Monday night, the Gladiators recorded a 24-run win over the Chennai Braves to begin their campaign in Season 5 of Abu Dhabi T10 on a roaring note.

Speaking during the post-match press conference, Mushtaq, the former leg spinner who played 52 Tests and 144 ODIs for Pakistan taking 185 and 161 wickets respectively, said, "Temperament is very important in the T10 format. Bowlers need to be large-hearted in this competition in order to execute their plans. The batters go after the bowlers, especially the spinners, from the very first ball. As a coach, I have always told my bowlers to have large hearts and go for wickets."

On his experience of working with T20 star Wanindu Hasaranga from Sri Lanka, Mushtaq said, "It has been great to work with Wanindu Hasaranga. I have shared some of my knowledge about leg-spin with him. We have been discussing a lot about his bowling. We have spoken about variations, how to use the leg-break and the googly and how to use the crease. I have told him that he needs to turn the ball both ways. We have been talking about leg-spin angles as well."

The former Pakistan leg-spinner further expressed that a coach in the Abu Dhabi T10 needs to think out of the box.

"There's a big change in coaching style when a coach switches from one format to the other. While our team bats, we ask four-five batsmen to pad up and be ready to walk into the ground. We send our batsmen according to the situation of the game. A coach has to be very proactive and take out-of-the-box decisions in T10."

Mushtaq also said that the Deccan Gladiators could go all the way in the Abu Dhabi T10 if the players play to their potential.

"Every team is dangerous in T10. No team can be taken lightly. If a batsman plays well for two overs, then he takes the match away from you. A team has to believe in itself to win a tournament. Our team is very strong; however, we have to play our best cricket. We need to plan well for all of our matches and we should know the strengths and weaknesses of our opponents. I think we can go all the way if our players play to their potential."

--IANS

akm/